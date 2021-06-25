Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

SSREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.