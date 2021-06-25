SWYFT Price Up 39.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $14,340.33 and $8,182.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFTT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

