Symbol Price Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (XYM)

Symbol (CURRENCY:XYM) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Symbol has a market capitalization of $569.33 million and $1.90 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Symbol has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00046150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00164748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,049.97 or 1.00108427 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,896,628,519 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,985,705 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial . The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

