Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $138.81

Shares of Synairgen plc (LON:SNG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.81 ($1.81) and traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.14). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 158.40 ($2.07), with a volume of 627,420 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($12.93) target price on shares of Synairgen in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £316.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.86.

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops inhaled interferon beta (IFN-Ã), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-Ã that is in Phase-II clinical trial for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations caused by the common cold and flu; and LOXL2 inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases.

