SyncFab Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million (MFG)

SyncFab (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. SyncFab has a total market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $11,428.00 worth of SyncFab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SyncFab has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One SyncFab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SyncFab alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.76 or 0.00603214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00038750 BTC.

SyncFab Profile

SyncFab (MFG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. SyncFab’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 264,489,556 coins. The official message board for SyncFab is medium.com/syncfabmfg . The official website for SyncFab is blockchain.syncfab.com . SyncFab’s official Twitter account is @syncfab and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SyncFab is /r/syncfab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

SyncFab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SyncFab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SyncFab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SyncFab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SyncFab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SyncFab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.