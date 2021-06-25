Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,426 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 2.0% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Synchrony Financial worth $91,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,392 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 278,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

