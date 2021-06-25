Syncona (LON:SYNC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the company’s previous close.

SYNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 284 ($3.71) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Syncona alerts:

LON:SYNC opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 219.92. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.28.

In other news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of Syncona stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.