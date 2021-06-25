Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 279 ($3.65) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.78% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.74) target price on shares of Syncona in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Syncona in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get Syncona alerts:

Shares of Syncona stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.70) on Thursday. Syncona has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.92.

In other Syncona news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 317,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £794,902.50 ($1,038,545.21).

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.