Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.70% of Syneos Health worth $134,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after purchasing an additional 844,278 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after purchasing an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after purchasing an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,929 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health stock opened at $86.31 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $95,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.