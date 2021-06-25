SYNNEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.34. 695,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.69. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

