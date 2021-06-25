SYNNEX Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.
SYNNEX has decreased its dividend by 61.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of SNX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.34. 695,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,930. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.69. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.89.
In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.