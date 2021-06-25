SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. SYNNEX updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.900-2.100 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.90-2.10 EPS.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNX. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $582,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,225.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.