SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $120.91

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.91, but opened at $117.98. SYNNEX shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 7,172 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.