SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Shares Gap Down to $120.91

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $120.91, but opened at $117.98. SYNNEX shares last traded at $119.00, with a volume of 7,172 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.
The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.69.
In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $548,781.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,550.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,852. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile (NYSE:SNX)
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
