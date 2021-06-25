Synthetix Price Reaches $5.92 (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for $5.92 or 0.00018666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $680.33 million and $61.70 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00054458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00021151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.82 or 0.00604386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 coins and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

