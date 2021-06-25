T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Stock analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

Shares of TMUS opened at $145.60 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.90. The stock has a market cap of $181.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

