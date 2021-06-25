TaaS Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last Week (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

