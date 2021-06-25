Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,562,000 after buying an additional 482,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after buying an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after buying an additional 317,756 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.30. The company had a trading volume of 17,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,289. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.81 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.