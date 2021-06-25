Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,941 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,241 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.6% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of Target worth $171,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.39.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total transaction of $324,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.85. The stock had a trading volume of 58,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,811. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

