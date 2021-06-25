Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $18,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Target by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.54. The company had a trading volume of 41,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12. The company has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $239.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

