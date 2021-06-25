Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned about 0.33% of Target worth $324,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Target by 129.9% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,084 shares of company stock worth $8,705,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $240.87. 51,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,811. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.