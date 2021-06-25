Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc Sells 37,980 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 37,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,131,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Ix, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $228,038.40.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 400 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $12,148.00.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 303,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,028. The stock has a market cap of $605.46 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TARS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

