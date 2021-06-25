Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Stock Price Down 6%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.81. Approximately 2,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 111,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

TSHA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 389,249 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth about $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

