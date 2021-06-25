TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

NYSE:FTI opened at $9.29 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.