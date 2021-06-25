Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Gap Up to $20.31

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.31, but opened at $21.00. Tecnoglass shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 2,659 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $317,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 58,103 shares during the period. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC increased its holdings in Tecnoglass by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 149,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,602 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.