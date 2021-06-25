Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.59. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 507,396 shares trading hands.

TNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.14. Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $38,557,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.