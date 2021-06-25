Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.59. Teekay Tankers shares last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 507,396 shares trading hands.
TNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Teekay Tankers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.
The stock has a market cap of $515.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $38,557,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 69.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.
About Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK)
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
