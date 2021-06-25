Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telekom Austria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $$17.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. Telekom Austria has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $18.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

