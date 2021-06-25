Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $473,041.91 and approximately $1,247.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00032269 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.03 or 0.00195481 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00035172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00010342 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Teloscoin Coin Profile

TELOS uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

