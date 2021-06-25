Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.45.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TCEHY opened at $75.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.47. Tencent has a 12 month low of $61.92 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.09.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tencent will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

