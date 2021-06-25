Tendies (TEND) Price Up 17.3% This Week

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Tendies has a market capitalization of $813,145.78 and $857.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00053689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00021591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.89 or 0.00592918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00038857 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

TEND is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,316 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,316 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.