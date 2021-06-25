Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.77% of Tenet Healthcare worth $98,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.62. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.70.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.