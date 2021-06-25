TENT Trading Down 25.6% This Week (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.56 million and $183,346.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00321073 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00121035 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00183183 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001873 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004613 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,450,160 coins and its circulating supply is 36,373,068 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

