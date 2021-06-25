Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $5.06 on Exchanges

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $5.06 or 0.00015811 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 14% against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and approximately $123.36 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 995,426,057 coins and its circulating supply is 417,638,593 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

