TerraCredit Reaches Market Capitalization of $784,869.86 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $784,869.86 and approximately $2,417.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 91% lower against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

