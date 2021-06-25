TerraUSD Market Cap Tops $1.91 Billion (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $21.80 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007812 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 6,990.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,906,797,076 coins. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.