Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 4.6% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 113,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $79,858,000 after purchasing an additional 111,919 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock valued at $77,836,763. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $680.49. The stock had a trading volume of 712,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,802. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 656.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

