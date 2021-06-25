Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 242,383 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 225.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

