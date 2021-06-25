The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 97.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,651 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Allstate worth $29,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,985. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

In other The Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

