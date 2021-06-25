The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,787 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,525 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of The Bancorp worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,843,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 111,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Bancorp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $1,102,572.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,092 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.43. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $26.70.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

