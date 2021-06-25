The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. The Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.57.

Shares of BK traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 4,054,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

