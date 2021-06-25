The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,781,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 162,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.26% of The Blackstone Group worth $132,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $140,781,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.