The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $74.06. The stock had a trading volume of 221,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $948,750.00. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

