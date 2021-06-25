The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Up 4.7%

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) shares shot up 4.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.48 and last traded at $100.07. 4,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,311,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 19.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,948 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

