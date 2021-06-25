The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,658,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988,968 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.22% of The Coca-Cola worth $509,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 108,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

