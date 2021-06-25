The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Raises Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The First Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of FNLC traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. 109,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,190. The First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $320.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

