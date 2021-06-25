The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 557,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,859,929 shares.The stock last traded at $33.98 and had previously closed at $33.10.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 16,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $538,624.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,045 shares of company stock valued at $8,083,472. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

