The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €48.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.67 ($59.61).

Shares of ALO traded up €0.43 ($0.51) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €42.93 ($50.51). The stock had a trading volume of 894,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €45.29.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

