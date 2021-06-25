The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) a $182.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) received a $182.00 price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

JPM traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,616,104. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $466.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $7,152,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

