The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Position Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 256.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,085 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.72% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

GRC opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $914.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

