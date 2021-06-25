The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Sets New 52-Week High at $317.50

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 317.50 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 313 ($4.09), with a volume of 176704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.50 ($3.93).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Gym Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 302.17 ($3.95).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £520.23 million and a P/E ratio of -13.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 268.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

In related news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

About The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.