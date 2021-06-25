The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton Sells 8,962 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,514. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $83.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group lowered shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Joint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in The Joint by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

