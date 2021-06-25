The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Kroger has raised its dividend by 38.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,919,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock worth $1,469,672. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

